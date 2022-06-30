Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI) Short Interest Down 68.9% in June

Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:VKI – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the May 31st total of 56,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 142,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of VKI traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.44. The stock had a trading volume of 260,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,215. Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II has a fifty-two week low of $8.85 and a fifty-two week high of $12.88.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.0461 dividend. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.
About Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II (Get Rating)
Invesco Advantage Municipal Income Trust II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
