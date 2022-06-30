Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB) Sets New 12-Month Low at $19.55

Invesco DB Base Metals Fund (NYSEARCA:DBB – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $19.55 and last traded at $19.56, with a volume of 890 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $20.13.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.48.

Get Invesco DB Base Metals Fund alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 308,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,967,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 37.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 156,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,039,000 after purchasing an additional 42,900 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 1,604.4% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 36,901 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Invesco DB Base Metals Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 83,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after purchasing an additional 11,706 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Base Metals Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust), a Delaware statutory trust organized in seven separate series. The Fund seeks to track changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Industrial Metals Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Base Metals Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.