Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO) Shares Up 2.5%

Invesco DB Oil Fund (NYSEARCA:DBO – Get Rating) shot up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $19.36 and last traded at $19.27. 905,997 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 2,117,112 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.80.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.95 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Get Invesco DB Oil Fund alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 38.0% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 741,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,845,000 after acquiring an additional 204,373 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 337.5% during the first quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 528,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,150,000 after acquiring an additional 407,543 shares during the period. New Century Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco DB Oil Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,569,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 46.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 427,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,378,000 after acquiring an additional 135,020 shares during the period. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in Invesco DB Oil Fund by 517.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 418,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,248,000 after acquiring an additional 350,637 shares during the period.

PowerShares DB Oil Fund (the Fund) is a separate series of PowerShares DB Multi-Sector Commodity Trust (the Trust). The Fund is a based on the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index). The Fund seeks to track the changes, whether positive or negative, in the level of the DBIQ Optimum Yield Crude Oil Index Excess Return (the Index) over time, plus the excess, if any, of the Fund’s interest income from its holdings of United States Treasury Obligations and other high credit quality short-term fixed income securities over the expenses of the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DB Oil Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.