Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a decline of 75.5% from the May 31st total of 14,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PTF traded down $1.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $109.47. The stock had a trading volume of 9,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,949. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.97. Invesco DWA Technology Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $105.14 and a 52 week high of $186.47.

PowerShares Dynamic Technology Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Technology Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks of the United States technology companies. These are companies that are principally engaged in the business of providing technology-related products and services, including computer hardware and software, Internet, electronics and semiconductors, and communication technologies.

