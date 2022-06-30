Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Update

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 72,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,734,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 4.32% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

IHYF stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.36. 1 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,838. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $25.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.104 per share. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 21st.

