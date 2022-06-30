Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

KBWB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $76.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in Invesco KBW Bank ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,555,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period.

