Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB) Short Interest Update

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (NASDAQ:KBWB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,470,000 shares, a drop of 58.8% from the May 31st total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,193,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.
KBWB stock traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.81. The company had a trading volume of 45,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,614,849. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.88. Invesco KBW Bank ETF has a twelve month low of $50.64 and a twelve month high of $76.47.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This is a boost from Invesco KBW Bank ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%.
