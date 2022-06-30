Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM) Holdings Increased by GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:QQQM – Get Rating) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,568 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the quarter. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF comprises 1.4% of GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest position. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC owned about 83.14% of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF worth $6,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $65,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 482 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Shares of Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF stock traded down $2.98 during trading on Thursday, hitting $113.80. The stock had a trading volume of 10,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 969,739. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.66. Invesco NASDAQ 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $110.78 and a 1 year high of $167.91.

