Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $1.80 Million Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,403 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 321 shares during the quarter. Boeing accounts for about 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,801,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Boeing by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 138 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Boeing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1,427.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 168 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

BA traded down $4.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $133.66. The company had a trading volume of 50,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,346,909. The stock has a market cap of $79.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $138.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $177.22. The Boeing Company has a 52 week low of $113.02 and a 52 week high of $241.80.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The business had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. Boeing’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on BA shares. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Boeing from $306.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.83.

Boeing Profile (Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.