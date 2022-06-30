Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Has $356,000 Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV cut its position in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 44.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,354 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,680,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,126,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152,402 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,831,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $700,594,000 after purchasing an additional 571,025 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mosaic by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,115,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $278,902,000 after purchasing an additional 568,257 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Mosaic by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,995,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $235,547,000 after purchasing an additional 100,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mosaic by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,889,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188,307 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOS traded down $0.61 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 42,605 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,829,394. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.23. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $28.26 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by ($0.03). Mosaic had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 18.99%. The firm had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is 8.50%.

In related news, CEO James Calvin O’rourke sold 27,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.97, for a total value of $2,075,244.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 135,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,137,443.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Corrine D. Ricard sold 17,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $1,313,929.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,458,986.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 89,039 shares of company stock valued at $6,499,395 in the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on MOS. HSBC cut shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. BNP Paribas cut shares of Mosaic from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.44.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

