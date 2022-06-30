Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV Lowers Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lessened its holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,231 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin accounts for 0.9% of Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of LMT. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 17,282 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Mount Dora Trust Investment Services now owns 4,216 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 70,826 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc now owns 3,751 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LMT traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $418.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,927. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 12 month low of $324.23 and a 12 month high of $479.99. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $433.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $414.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $111.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $14.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.49 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 81.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on LMT shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $486.00 to $496.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan bought 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $250,232.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

