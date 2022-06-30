ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. (NYSE:IACC – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the May 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IACC. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Exos Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 36,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC raised its holdings in ION Acquisition Corp 3 by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 57,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 5,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in ION Acquisition Corp 3 in the 4th quarter valued at $978,000.

NYSE IACC remained flat at $$9.75 during midday trading on Thursday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,998. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.75 and a 200-day moving average of $9.75. ION Acquisition Corp 3 has a 52-week low of $9.64 and a 52-week high of $9.91.

ION Acquisition Corp 3 Ltd. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Herzliya, Israel.

