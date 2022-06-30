IQ.cash (IQ) 24 Hour Volume Hits $643.00

IQ.cash (IQ) traded up 1,370.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on June 30th. One IQ.cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000029 BTC on exchanges. IQ.cash has a market cap of $70,507.79 and $643.00 worth of IQ.cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, IQ.cash has traded 832.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00179963 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004885 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 52.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.68 or 0.00815108 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.64 or 0.00086275 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001621 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00002277 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00015261 BTC.

IQ.cash Profile

IQ.cash’s launch date was July 14th, 2018. IQ.cash’s total supply is 19,821,219 coins and its circulating supply is 11,962,738 coins. IQ.cash’s official Twitter account is @Everipedia . The official website for IQ.cash is iq.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

IQ.cash Coin Trading

