Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $343.47

Shares of Irish Continental Group plc (LON:ICGC – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 343.47 ($4.21) and traded as low as GBX 315 ($3.86). Irish Continental Group shares last traded at GBX 315 ($3.86), with a volume of 3,417 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.37, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 335.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 342.88. The stock has a market capitalization of £562.40 million and a PE ratio of -143.18.

About Irish Continental Group (LON:ICGC)

Irish Continental Group plc operates as a maritime transport company. It operates through two segments, Ferries, and Container and Terminal. The Ferries segment engages in the provision of passenger and roll on roll off freight shipping, and container lift on lift off freight services on routes between Ireland, Britain, and Continental Europe.

