Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Sold by New England Research & Management Inc.

New England Research & Management Inc. cut its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,268,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Iron Mountain by 112.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in Iron Mountain during the first quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain stock traded up $0.38 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.56. The stock had a trading volume of 8,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,012,548. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37. The stock has a market cap of $14.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12 month low of $41.67 and a 12 month high of $58.61. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $51.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.21.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $56,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,682,850. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,663 shares of company stock worth $475,894 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IRM. Barclays began coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

