IronNet (NYSE:IRNT) Shares Down 8.1%

IronNet, Inc. (NYSE:IRNT – Get Rating) shares traded down 8.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.36 and last traded at $2.39. 742,237 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 3,413,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.60.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of IronNet from $3.25 to $2.75 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.54.
In related news, insider Donald Closser sold 9,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total value of $34,886.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 976,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,916.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO William E. Welch sold 42,035 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.74, for a total transaction of $157,210.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,922,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,370,759.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,483 shares of company stock worth $402,853 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 38.60% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Guild Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $491,000. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of IronNet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. 13.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About IronNet (NYSE:IRNT)
IronNet, Inc designs and develops solutions for cyber-attacks. The company offers IronDefense, an advanced network detection and response solution that provides behavior-based and AI-driven analytics at the network level to detect anomalous activity at individual enterprises and prioritize the threats in its network; and IronDome, a threat-exchange solution that enables collective defense member enterprises to actively exchange individual anonymized cyber anomalies at machine speed in a community of public-private peers.
