iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.

Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,754 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 583.0% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,043,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after buying an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 19,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,000 after buying an additional 2,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IEFA opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

