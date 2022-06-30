iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Bought by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 482,320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 4.6% of Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $33,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IEFA. Pacific Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 44,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. DBK Financial Counsel LLC now owns 20,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter.

IEFA stock opened at $59.10 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84.

