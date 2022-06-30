iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, an increase of 242.9% from the May 31st total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 103,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.57% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.75. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,469. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a one year low of $25.87 and a one year high of $34.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.83.

