iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Shares Bought by Sax Wealth Advisors LLC

Sax Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 6.3% of Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Sax Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $18,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,718,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,705,784,000 after acquiring an additional 103,917 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,083,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,157,000 after acquiring an additional 187,986 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,772,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $694,618,000 after acquiring an additional 64,869 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,090,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,392,000 after acquiring an additional 12,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,687,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $536,716,000 after acquiring an additional 170,091 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of BATS QUAL traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.41. 1,287,929 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $119.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.19. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $71.96 and a one year high of $88.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.