iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) Shares Sold by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,909 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,232 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $11,389,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VLUE. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 304,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,652,000 after buying an additional 33,902 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $933,000. First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 9,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,062,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 4,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 717 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $91.28. The company had a trading volume of 857,411 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.46. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $89.40.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.