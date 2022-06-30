iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) Short Interest Up 198.0% in June

iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,530,000 shares, an increase of 198.0% from the May 31st total of 1,520,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MBS ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in iShares MBS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000.

iShares MBS ETF stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.49. 2,759,050 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,304,907. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.89. iShares MBS ETF has a 52-week low of $94.32 and a 52-week high of $108.83.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a $0.162 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. This is an increase from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%.

About iShares MBS ETF (Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

