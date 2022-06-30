iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $53.65

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $53.65 and last traded at $53.68, with a volume of 4866 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $54.81.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.09.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF alerts:

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $1.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,130,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $937,438,000 after acquiring an additional 790,896 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 11,996,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,645,000 after acquiring an additional 242,756 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,382,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,406,000 after acquiring an additional 95,284 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 17,904.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,113,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,871,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090,382 shares during the period. Finally, Matson Money. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Matson Money. Inc. now owns 3,416,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,664,000 after buying an additional 233,331 shares during the period.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. is a Canada-based company engaged in the operation, exploration and commercial exploitation of mining concessions in Mexico, with a primary focus on silver, but also, including gold, lead and zinc. The Company is focused on its producing property, the Rosario Mine. In addition, the Company is also exploring three other mineral properties, being the San Felipe Project, which is an advanced-stage project; the Gavilanes Project, which is an exploration project, and the El Gachi Property, which is an early-stage exploration project.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.