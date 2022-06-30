iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV) Short Interest Up 366.7% in June

iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF (NASDAQ:EWJV – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 366.7% from the May 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EWJV. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $248,000. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 46.8% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ EWJV traded down $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $23.65. 4,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,197. iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF has a 52 week low of $23.37 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.84 and a 200-day moving average of $26.23.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from iShares MSCI Japan Value ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th.

