iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Sold by Endurance Wealth Management Inc.

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVE. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $138.16 on Thursday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $132.18 and a 52-week high of $160.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $151.18.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

