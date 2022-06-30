iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Bought by Sigma Planning Corp

Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,475 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,687 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp owned approximately 0.10% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $8,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $292,000. DBK Financial Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $408,000. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,489,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,591,000 after purchasing an additional 115,215 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.0% during the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 8,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJS traded down $0.62 during trading on Thursday, hitting $88.60. 4,491 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 863,975. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $85.75 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $94.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.41.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

