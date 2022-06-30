ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Short Interest Update

ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,600 shares, an increase of 204.0% from the May 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 134,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:ITOCY traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $53.87. The stock had a trading volume of 73,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,958. ITOCHU has a one year low of $52.34 and a one year high of $69.62. The company has a market capitalization of $42.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $56.99 and a 200 day moving average of $61.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOCY. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its stake in ITOCHU by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 485,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,893,000 after purchasing an additional 79,172 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in ITOCHU by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 263,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,204,000 after acquiring an additional 43,000 shares in the last quarter. FCA Corp TX bought a new stake in ITOCHU during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in ITOCHU by 111.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Mizuho raised ITOCHU from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

