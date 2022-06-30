Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.45-$7.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $32.80 billion-$32.80 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $32.67 billion. Jabil also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $1.94-$2.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JBL. StockNews.com raised Jabil from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Jabil from $78.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Jabil from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Strong Buy and an average target price of $74.80.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $51.18. 22,216 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,151,380. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. Jabil has a fifty-two week low of $51.53 and a fifty-two week high of $72.11.

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 16th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.10. Jabil had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 2.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Jabil will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.50%.

In related news, Director Anousheh Ansari sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,318,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark T. Mondello sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total value of $746,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,055,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,857,635.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,166,176. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Jabil by 13.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 71,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after purchasing an additional 8,678 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $393,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in Jabil during the first quarter worth approximately $23,055,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in Jabil by 5.3% during the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 5,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 223.5% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.69% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

