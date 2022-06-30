Jackson Square Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP)

Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating) by 63.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,438 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,678 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in BHP Group were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BHP Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 6.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BHP Group alerts:

BHP stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Thursday, reaching $55.88. The company had a trading volume of 107,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,829,953. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. BHP Group Limited has a twelve month low of $51.88 and a twelve month high of $80.50.

BHP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of BHP Group from GBX 2,250 ($27.60) to GBX 2,200 ($26.99) in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of BHP Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Liberum Capital downgraded shares of BHP Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BHP Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,714.42.

BHP Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates through Petroleum, Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.