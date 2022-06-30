Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Jackson Square Capital LLC decreased its position in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,030 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Okta in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in Okta in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA boosted its stake in Okta by 260.0% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Okta in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 76.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OKTA traded down $2.73 on Thursday, hitting $90.63. The company had a trading volume of 22,212 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,911,775. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.61 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $152.26. Okta, Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.01 and a 52 week high of $276.30.

Okta ( NASDAQ:OKTA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.37) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $414.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 67.06% and a negative return on equity of 13.13%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -5.57 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on OKTA. Guggenheim cut their price target on shares of Okta from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $270.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Okta to $150.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Okta from $210.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.81.

In related news, CFO Brett Tighe sold 5,913 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $472,862.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,494,184.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,660 shares of Okta stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.97, for a total transaction of $212,720.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,930,180.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,542 shares of company stock valued at $1,328,627 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

