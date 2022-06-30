Jackson Square Capital LLC Has $929,000 Stake in Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Calavo Growers were worth $929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in Calavo Growers by 209.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 596.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 335.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in shares of Calavo Growers in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Calavo Growers by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,745 shares during the period. 77.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

NASDAQ CVGW traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $41.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,829. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.83. The stock has a market cap of $732.92 million, a P/E ratio of -24.12 and a beta of 0.79. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.76 and a 52 week high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. Calavo Growers had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $331.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $316.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 19.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CVGW shares. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Calavo Growers to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers Profile (Get Rating)

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVGW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.