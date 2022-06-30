Jackson Square Capital LLC Raises Stock Position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Jackson Square Capital LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,887 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Griffin Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,187 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 17,344 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,831 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 3,590 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of CVS Health by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,084 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In other news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 16,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,780,170.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,562,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 55,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.13, for a total value of $5,543,096.67. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $310,202.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on CVS Health from $110.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on CVS Health from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.05.

CVS traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $92.59. 122,262 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,060,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.88. CVS Health Co. has a one year low of $79.33 and a one year high of $111.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $96.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.37.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.08. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $76.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About CVS Health (Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.