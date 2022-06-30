Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Sealed Air by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 18,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Sealed Air by 269.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the first quarter valued at $204,000. 44 Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Sealed Air by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SEE shares. Citigroup cut their target price on Sealed Air from $81.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $71.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.73.

NYSE SEE traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $57.74. The company had a trading volume of 11,211 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,540. Sealed Air Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.87 and a fifty-two week high of $70.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.03. The firm has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.20. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 355.49% and a net margin of 9.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Sealed Air Co. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is 22.10%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

