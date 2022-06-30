Jackson Square Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Jackson Square Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,984 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TFC. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 456.4% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Truist Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 518 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. 72.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $72.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.46.

In other news, Director Steven C. Voorhees bought 20,000 shares of Truist Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.82 per share, with a total value of $996,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,692.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:TFC traded down $0.38 during trading on Thursday, reaching $47.02. 72,983 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,306,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Truist Financial Co. has a 12 month low of $44.75 and a 12 month high of $68.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day moving average of $55.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.11. Truist Financial had a net margin of 27.89% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $5.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

