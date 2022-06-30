JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Update

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 120.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $539,000. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after purchasing an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of JATT Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Cohanzick Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $496,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,848,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JATT remained flat at $$9.94 during midday trading on Thursday. JATT Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.89.

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

