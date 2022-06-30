Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR) Shares Down 5.6%

Jazz Resources Inc. (CVE:JZR – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.84 and last traded at C$0.84. 78,856 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 245% from the average session volume of 22,889 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.89.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.24 million and a PE ratio of -15.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.81, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Jazz Resources (CVE:JZR)

Jazz Resources Inc, a junior mining resource company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The company's flagship property is the Vila Nova gold exploration and development project located in Amapa, Brazil. It also holds interests in the Teddy Glacier property located in the Revelstoke mining district and the Spider property located in the Camborne mining district of British Columbia, Canada.

