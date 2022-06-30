Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) a €30.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

FRE has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($52.13) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 1st. UBS Group set a €30.00 ($31.91) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($64.10) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €33.30 ($35.43) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Shares of FRA:FRE opened at €29.14 ($31.00) on Monday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €60.16 ($64.00) and a 1 year high of €80.00 ($85.11). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €31.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €33.51.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

