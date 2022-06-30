JOE 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $4.33 Million (JOE)

JOE (JOE) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on June 30th. JOE has a total market cap of $62.81 million and approximately $4.33 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, JOE has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00001159 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00192996 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.84 or 0.01572376 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005238 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.33 or 0.00096133 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002344 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00016035 BTC.

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 284,186,182 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

