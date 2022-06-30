John Lo-Minn Lai Sells 34,215 Shares of Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW) Stock

Mister Car Wash, Inc. (NYSE:MCW – Get Rating) CEO John Lo-Minn Lai sold 34,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.47, for a total value of $392,446.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,838,168 shares in the company, valued at $32,553,786.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of Mister Car Wash stock traded down $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $10.88. 974,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,005,647. The company has a market capitalization of $3.29 billion and a P/E ratio of -90.67. Mister Car Wash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.35 and a 52 week high of $24.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.71.

MCW has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Mister Car Wash from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. William Blair started coverage on Mister Car Wash in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mister Car Wash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Mister Car Wash from $18.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.22.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $63,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Mister Car Wash in the 1st quarter valued at $87,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mister Car Wash by 19,305.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Mister Car Wash

Mister Car Wash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conveyorized car wash services in the United States. It offers express exterior and interior cleaning services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 396 car wash locations in 21 states. The company was formerly known as Hotshine Holdings, Inc and changed its name to Mister Car Wash, Inc in March 2021.

