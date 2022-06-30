Johnson Service Group (LON:JSG) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $97.00

Johnson Service Group PLC (LON:JSG – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.19) and last traded at GBX 100 ($1.23), with a volume of 1265580 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 100.60 ($1.23).

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 125 ($1.53) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.15) target price on shares of Johnson Service Group in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Johnson Service Group from GBX 190 ($2.33) to GBX 180 ($2.21) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £445.26 million and a PE ratio of 65.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 108.79 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 125.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.01.

Johnson Service Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides textile rental and related services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Workwear; and Hotel, Restaurants and Catering. The Workwear segment supplies workwear garments and protective wear, and workplace hygiene services under the Johnsons Workwear brands, as well as provides laundering services.

