Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES) Shares Down 3.1%

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co. (OTCMKTS:JNES – Get Rating)’s share price was down 3.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $26.75 and last traded at $26.75. Approximately 463 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average daily volume of 755 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.61.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.36.

Get Jonestown Bank & Trust alerts:

About Jonestown Bank & Trust (OTCMKTS:JNES)

Jonestown Bank & Trust Co provides banking products and services in Lebanon County and Northern Lancaster County, Pennsylvania. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, statement savings, club accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jonestown Bank & Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.