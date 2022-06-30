JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give AXA (EPA:CS) a €30.00 Price Target

AXA (EPA:CS – Get Rating) has been assigned a €30.00 ($31.91) price objective by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 36.36% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €30.50 ($32.45) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €32.00 ($34.04) target price on shares of AXA in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €29.00 ($30.85) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €29.00 ($30.85) target price on AXA in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €34.00 ($36.17) price target on shares of AXA in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

AXA stock traded down €0.29 ($0.31) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting €22.00 ($23.40). 3,699,854 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,520,000. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €23.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €25.41. AXA has a 52-week low of €22.13 ($23.54) and a 52-week high of €27.69 ($29.46).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, asset management, and banking services worldwide. The company operates through France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings segments. It offers life and savings insurance products, such as savings and retirement, other health, and personal protection products.

