Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 64,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.73.
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.
Julius Bär Gruppe Company Profile (Get Rating)
Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.
