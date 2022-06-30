Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Short Interest Update

Julius Bär Gruppe AG (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decrease of 71.6% from the May 31st total of 168,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 233,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS JBAXY traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.22. 64,360 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,642. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.25. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.85 and a 1-year high of $14.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.162 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 18th. This represents a yield of 3.22%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JBAXY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 71 to CHF 63 in a report on Monday, March 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 75 to CHF 67 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Societe Generale raised Julius Bär Gruppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 65 to CHF 60 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.25.

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

