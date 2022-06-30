Jumbo (OTCMKTS:JUMSY) Stock Price Down 9.5%

Jumbo S.A. (OTCMKTS:JUMSY – Get Rating) shares traded down 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.88 and last traded at $15.88. 675 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 130% from the average session volume of 294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.55.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.62.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.3351 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd.

Jumbo SA engages in the retail sale of toys, baby products, gift articles, household products, stationery, seasonal and decoration items, books, and related products. As of April 12, 2022, the company operated 82 stores, including 53 stores in Greece, 5 stores in Cyprus, 9 stores in Bulgaria, and 15 stores in Romania.

