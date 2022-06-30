KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY) Hits New 1-Year Low at $27.63

KBC Group NV (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.63 and last traded at $28.10, with a volume of 106167 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.22.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on KBCSY shares. Barclays lowered shares of KBC Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $69.30 to $63.80 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of KBC Group in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of KBC Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of KBC Group from €79.00 ($84.04) to €75.00 ($79.79) in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of KBC Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €78.00 ($82.98) price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, KBC Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.35.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.84.

KBC Group ( OTCMKTS:KBCSY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.99) by $2.59. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. KBC Group had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 10.88%. Analysts anticipate that KBC Group NV will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $2.7804 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a yield of 11.34%. This is a boost from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $2.01.

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

