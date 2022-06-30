Kessler Investment Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,564 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 3.7% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $6,352,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.3% in the first quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 2,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 4,454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 76.9% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,804,000 after buying an additional 32,546 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,253 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,607,000 after buying an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,803,000. 33.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLD stock traded down $1.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $168.47. 291,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,011,104. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $172.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $174.40. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $160.68 and a 52-week high of $193.30.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

