Kessler Investment Group LLC Cuts Stock Position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO)

Kessler Investment Group LLC lowered its stake in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,535 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Monro were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monro by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 335,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $19,525,000 after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Monro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $590,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its stake in Monro by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 15,800 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Monro by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 975,918 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $56,867,000 after purchasing an additional 45,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Monro by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 84,488 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 39,031 shares during the last quarter.
Several brokerages have commented on MNRO. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. StockNews.com lowered Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd.
Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.26). Monro had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Monro, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This is an increase from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Monro’s payout ratio is 61.88%.
Monro Profile (Get Rating)
Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.
