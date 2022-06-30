Kessler Investment Group LLC Has $2.03 Million Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,511 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kessler Investment Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Kessler Investment Group LLC owned 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eastern Bank grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,017,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,761,000 after acquiring an additional 47,747 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 26,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,168 shares during the period. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of BSCM stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.18. 400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,581. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.28. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $21.16 and a fifty-two week high of $21.61.

