Kessler Investment Group LLC Sells 556 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Kessler Investment Group LLC reduced its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,296 shares of the company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 89,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,592,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after buying an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 38,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,218,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $60.36. 136,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,898,797. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.99. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $57.62 and a 1-year high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.