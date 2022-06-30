Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) Holdings Raised by Harvey Investment Co. LLC

Harvey Investment Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 459,425 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,905 shares during the period. Keurig Dr Pepper comprises about 2.1% of Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Harvey Investment Co. LLC’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $17,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 52,047,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,918,468,000 after purchasing an additional 729,672 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,506,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,073,000 after purchasing an additional 6,898,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $575,364,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,493,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,075,000 after acquiring an additional 260,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter worth about $380,955,000. 50.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

KDP stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.28. The stock had a trading volume of 51,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,263,514. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.44 and a 1-year high of $39.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.91 and a 200 day moving average of $36.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.64.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.01 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 18.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is 44.64%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Anthony Shoemaker bought 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.60 per share, with a total value of $195,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 53,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,904,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert S. Singer sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.47, for a total value of $364,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 30,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,112,371.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,775 shares of company stock worth $2,090,831. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on KDP shares. Truist Financial downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Keurig Dr Pepper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

About Keurig Dr Pepper (Get Rating)

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages segments. The Coffee Systems segment manufactures and distributes various finished goods related to its coffee systems, K-Cup pods, and brewers, as well as specialty coffee.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.