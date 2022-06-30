Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Acquired by Adams Asset Advisors LLC

Adams Asset Advisors LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 77,135 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,344 shares during the period. Kimberly-Clark makes up 1.4% of Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Adams Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $9,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KMB. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 19.4% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 50.5% during the third quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 4,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KMB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $124.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.60.

KMB stock opened at $134.25 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $132.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.49. The stock has a market cap of $45.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52-week low of $117.32 and a 52-week high of $145.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.12. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 253.93% and a net margin of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.40%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 15,302 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.63, for a total value of $2,182,524.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,626 shares in the company, valued at $3,940,296.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 41,698 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.08, for a total value of $5,841,055.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,550,187.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,696 shares of company stock valued at $8,807,911. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

